HAPPY BIRTHDAY Doll Sheppard, Corey Payne, Annie Laura Brooks, Irael Leigh, Kimberly Ruiz, Danny Henry, Greg Veal, Demetria Milsap-Jefferson, Troy Marcel, Danette Simon, Otis Robinson, Jesse Hogan, Kern Antoine, Tiffany Jackson-Staten, Carrie B. Rittenhouse and Quinton Young-Rittenhouse.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Daniel Sr. and Mercy Ayala, celebrating 62 years; and Joe and Carli Brouillard, celebrating two years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.