Passing Parade Jul 15, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAPPY BIRTHDAY John Brouillard Jr., Kent Yeomans, Faleisha Mason, Renita Walker, Michael Smith, Monica Callis and Cassandra Asberry.HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Carlos and Diane Peña, celebrating 44 years of marriage. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearMeeting this week to consider charges in woman's deathHouse marked for demolition one of several in Galveston's sightsGalveston Bagel Company slows its roll; Bronco Burrito comes bucking back to islandPolice looking for man who robbed Friendswood bankTwo die by gunshots in suspected murder-suicide in League CityMan wounded during game room robberyWilliams paid nearly $200K in severance for departureTexas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortionTwo face felony charges in Santa Fe carjacking Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skills CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (107) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (51) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.