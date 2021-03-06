County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to noon today at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Big Plant Sale Under the Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. A large selection of plants, both vegetables and ornamentals, will be available for as little as $3 each. For information, call the Rev. Chon Pugh, 409-945-4052.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 81st annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. All youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2001 are eligible to compete (no college students). “Healing the World with Optimism” is the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded. For information and contest rules, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454, Ext. 10.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will have an adoption special for dogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs will be available for $10. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
Brooke Cromie will have her senior project fundraiser of an enchilada dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School at 2209 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners are $10 per plate. All proceeds will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital. To preorder, email d.cromie.library@hotmail.com or call 409-974-9902.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. today at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
The “Fighting the Unknown” emergency preparedness training event will be from noon to 5 p.m. today at Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, email Jai Gillard, gillard.jai@gmail.com.
Kathleen Maca will have a book signing of her new book “The Queen of the Gulf” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today on the porch at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation for a More Peaceful and Healthy Life” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The group will discuss ways to protect and care for plants from freezing. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be the guest speaker. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
