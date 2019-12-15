The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday and Dec. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will conclude its annual Holiday with the Cranes event Sunday. For itinerary and registration, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its holiday craft fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-9121.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
UPCOMING
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual Christmas party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to wear festive attire. Take toys for families in need. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Texas City Museum will be presented with a replica of the cattle brand of Calvin Bell, one of the founders of the 1867 Settlement in Texas City at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 409 6th St. in Texas City. Chris O’Shea Roper and Tom Linton also will present the “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the museum. For information, call 409-229-1660.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
El Mina Shrine Center’s annual Santa’s Wonderful World of Magic event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-740-4345.
Santa Claus is coming to town on a Friendswood Volunteer Department truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in various communities and neighborhoods in the city of Friendswood. Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1, 1610 Whitaker Drive, in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Judy will play a variety of music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its annual Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Dec. 23 in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
