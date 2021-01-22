HAPPY BIRTHDAY Broderick Wade, Lynda K. Murphy, Reneé Mansky, Paula Frenchwood-Johnson, Paulette Roberson, Ernest Clay, Robert Simpson, Wesley Gee, Christina Aceituno Medina, LaShuna Spurlock, Keithen Leach, Paula Powell, John Humphrey Jr., Anetria Thompson Hardeman, Charles Lemons Jr., Ciara Rougely, Tamela Saldana, Darrell Singleton, Curtis Cole and Rodney Meyers.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
