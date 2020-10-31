HAPPY BIRTHDAY Angela Castille, Eddie Robert Felder, Roberts Peikert Rivera, Josefina Cantu, James Douglas, Roosevelt and Roselevette Mack, Nan Wilson, Chasity Davis, Connie Loyden, Leonard and Larry Durand, Deneshia Grimes, Nicole Petteway, Brandon Clay, Sharonda Baker, Oneysha Henry, Barbara L. Brown and Erlinda Valencia.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jeremy and McKenzie Gaspard, celebrating five years of marriage; and Louis and Linda Abraham.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Barbara McIlveen, Robyn Bushong, Delishia Lemons, Michelle Howard-Zaleski, Amelia Galvan, Ryan Massa, Barry Hardy, Julie Steingas-Aguilar, Ricky Hill, Kristina Sheppard, Mary James, Traylon Stewart, Delisha Penn, Lamecia D. Baines, Gregory Simpson, Steven Gourrier and Joseph Gilmore Jr.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beatrice Hill, Sissy McKenna, Everett Shepherd Smith, Charlie Kelly, R’moni Washington, Corey Bloom, Larry Jones, Diane Millican, Mesha Anucha, Matt Parson, Stephanie Gordon, Jamie Brown, Patience Shaw, Alena Nicole Guillory, Stacey Zills, Jackie Hinton and Jeff Nielsen.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Eddie and Jacque Vasquez, celebrating 52 years of marriage.
