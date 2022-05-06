HAPPY BIRTHDAY Glenda Ross Barnett, Chris Smith, Larry Moreno, Terrilyn Tarlton Shannon, Stacy Magliolo Franklin, Jim Levesque, Nicole Davis, Joseph Gourrier, Ivy Danner, Sandra Tetley, Grace Bartosh, Chris Miller, Dan Grissom and Lacy Victoria Jr.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
