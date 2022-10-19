Rotary Club

Three members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recognized and honored at a recent Club meeting for their continued, generous financial support of Rotary International’s Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow. Both Richard DeVries, left, and Dr. Andy Grant were honored and each recognized as a PHF “Foreman.” Holly McDonald, second from left, was also honored for increasing her financial contribution as a Paul Harris Fellow. Also pictured is Club President, Cissy Matthews. Project chair, Neil Nathan, introduced and recognized each of the recipients.

WEDNESDAY

The Galveston Island Chess Club will be held at the Tremont on Wednesday’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The Kids Chess is at the Rosenberg Library on Saturday’s from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription