Friendswood resident, Carla Stinson, has committed $200,000 in planned estate giving to the Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation. Stinson’s gift is the first of its kind in the district, and is set to pave the way for a new generation of giving. Pictured from left to right on the front row: Thad Roher, Jordan Stinson, Carla Stinson, Ashley Adair, Kelly Lovell, and Niki Rhodes. Back row, from left, Brad Freyer, Molly Crow, and Joseph Ditta.