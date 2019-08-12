Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a free pool day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help. For information, call 409-443-5451.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
GardenKids of Kemah will have an informational meeting on its Save the Bees Honey Bee Pollinator Project from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 2400 North Meyer Ave. in Seabrook. For information, call 281-334-7529.
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St. in La Marque. Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available. For information, call 409-938-0565
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms. Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328..
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Spring Creek Barbecue, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. For the agenda, visit www.Neighbor hoodDemocrats.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
The Santa Fe Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays at the Rosa May Catching Annex Building, 15th Street and Avenue K (rear building), in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-256-5954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.