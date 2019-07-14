HAPPY BIRTHDAY Earl Kenneth Alexander, Britney Long, Yulanda Gray, Andrew Johns Jr., Vanessa Ruelas, Neva Schroder, Faydra Freeman, Larry Frenchwood, Matthew Thomas, Allen J. Simpson Sr., Marques Wilson, Kennisha Denise Allen, Josephine Sullivan, John S. Isais III, Daniel Cola, Ronnie Davis Jr., Marjorai O. Paul, Sarah L. Smith and Miles Arena.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Ed and Sylvia Ferguson, celebrating 19 years; and Marvely and Zinia Edmond, celebrating 12 years of marriage.
