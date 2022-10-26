Acori Diamonds & Design

The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the October “Business of the Month” is Acori Diamonds & Design, owners Billy and Connie Stagner. They have been a supportive Chamber Member since 2013.

WEDNESDAY

The Galveston Island Chess Club will be held at the Tremont on Wednesday’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Kids Chess is at the Rosenberg Library on Saturday’s from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.

