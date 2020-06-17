HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert Salinas, Branden E. Castro, Theresa Ruiz, Sherri Carroll, Jason Saez, Kathy Plascencia, Pamela Rogers-Roy, Sam Rittenhouse-Humphrey, Derreck Taylor and Brandie Denton.
Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bayou Vista man jailed in racially charged assault on workers
- Texas City man gets 20 years for shooting ex's car
- Two Galveston restaurants, country club closed after employees test positive
- Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice
- As cases grow, one Texas county warns against travel to Galveston area
- Preservationists worry about historic Galveston buildings after averted arson
- Woman leads Galveston police on car chase to Houston
- Galveston businesses close over coronavirus cases, caution
- Coast Guard searching bay for man ejected from car off Galveston Causeway
- Two wounded during night of shooting, gridlock in Galveston
Commented
- Galveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful (134)
- Trump's St. John’s Church actions those of a coward (117)
- Democrats don't really care about US citizens (97)
- Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice (71)
- Question of the Week: What are your feelings about the protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death? (68)
- We should assess Trump's record more objectively (68)
- Guest editorial: The Los Angeles Times on early and mail-in voting (65)
- The Fourth Estate is just as much a part of democracy (56)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about COVID-19 testing for hospitality and grocery store workers? (55)
- State's high court likely to kill mail-vote expansion (55)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.