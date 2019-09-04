The Galveston division of Texas United Charities held its second annual GTUC Live II fundraiser benefiting the food pantry at Access Care of Coastal Texas on Aug. 30 at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar in Galveston. The group was able to present a check for $7,006 for clients who are in need. ACCT Executive Director Mark White, second from left, is pictured accepting the donation along with members from GTUC.