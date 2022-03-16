TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon today at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Refreshments will be provided. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will sponsor the StepUP Radio Community Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free food pantry items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, electronics and free COVID testing will be available. For information, email kghenry@texas citytx.gov.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. today and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
THURSDAY
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Seth Alford will present “Working Together to Stay Red” and “What is a Conservative?” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “Learn About Butterflies” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 31 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Cucurbits: The Squash & Cucumber Family” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Container Gardening” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
AMOCO Federal Credit Union will have a free shred day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Higher Up Texas also will be collecting gift card donations. For information, visit amocofcu.org.
The Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call Esther Louviere, 281-932-5717 or Debbie Flores, 281-705-9286.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by GardenKids of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The Bach Society of Houston will present a matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. A free-will offering of $5 to $10 per person is asked. For information, call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event Sunday. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “I Made It Through” is the theme. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference Tuesday and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins- Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. March 23. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Rev. Mike Brady and Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more), and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays March 24 through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.