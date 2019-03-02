The Salvation Army will have its Last Chance Resale garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No credit cards will be taken. For information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program will have an application fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit recovery.texas.gov/hap or call 844-893-8937.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Culture & Care of Palms” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Brewding 401 — Final Exam” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Moody Gardens South Aquarium at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up for the free event, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Spring Book and Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Hardback and paperback books, DVD’s, magazines, and odds and ends will be available. Visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will be selling sausage on a bun and chips for $4 from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras party from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Ivy Isle Foundation will have its annual Mardi Gras Gala from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Galeston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $60. Formal attire. For tickets and information, visit www.ivyislefoundation oftexas.org or call 281-482-5468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.