The Rotary Club of Texas City will have its Mainland Mardi Gras “Salute to the Roaring 20s” event from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.mainlandmardigras.com.
