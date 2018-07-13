The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Kemah and Santa Fe Lions Club will present its Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre event today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or two for $50. For information, call Carol Mitchell, 409-789-6351.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will offer an art workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Master teacher, Bruce Williamson, will present “Still Life in Oil/Acrylic.” Registration is $65 (must take your own canvas, paints and brushes). To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Prices will vary. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Irises for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galv countymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Cecily A. Storm will be signing copies of her book “Little Peeper the Penguin” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Sunday is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
Registration is ongoing for the Sea Star Maritime Camp, which is set for July 29 through Aug. 3 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Space is limited. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Tony Scharp at tscharp@ssbgalveston.org or 409-572-2560.
July 31 is the deadline to RSVP for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s 10th annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser, which will be Aug. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available. For information or to RSVP, call 281-534-2043.
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Aug. 4 at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
