Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its 2019 Eco-Art Winter Camp for ages 5-12 at www.artistboat.org. Day camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. For information, call 409-770-0722.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas Day potluck at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve Party from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its New Year’s Eve Dance from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings Band will perform. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets, call 409-354-3667. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Jan. 4 at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Nick Adams, an author, Australian native, and founder of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Puttin’ on the Ritz” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Art Club for Kids from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 22 through May 13 (no classes Feb. 22 and March 12) at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tuition information, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org/artclub or call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Life Drawing Studio event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 23 through Feb. 27 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tuition is $10 per session when you pre-register for four or more sessions at once or $12 per session. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Family Service Center of Galveston County will have its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Fabulous Friday” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Davidson Building of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Tino and Denise Gonzalez will be honored. For tickets and information, visit http://www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s spring plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Jack Brooks Park (rodeo arena) on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be an informational presentation about plants for sale from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Superhero Birthday Bash Gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lakewood Yacht Club at 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its annual Mardi Gras Mask-Making Party from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tickets are $12. For information, call 409-763-2403.
