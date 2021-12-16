TODAY
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg- library.org.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make sea glass pendants. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will be collecting items for its toy drive from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. today and Friday at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
Moody Gardens will have Food Drive Thursdays through Dec. 30 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Texas City Independent School District will have a meeting on single member voting district reconfiguration at 6:30 p.m. today at the district’s administration building at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org or call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The 2021 Hitchcock Hometown Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at city hall at 7423 state Highway 6 and will end at Good Ole Days grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to participate, email hitch cockisdfoundation@gmail.com or call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
UPCOMING
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and the city of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help cultivate a community garden from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/dec2021vgmenardpark.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
We R.O.C.K and Toys for Tots will have its toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. For information, email Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@ yahoo.com or werock0326@yahoo.com.
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $5 for members and $6 for all others. For information, call 832-477-6778 or 281-337-3112.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Jon will provide a variety of music. Veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older; must show ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate Christmas with a potluck at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Take a dish to share. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Tides of Resilience” by Sangmi Yoo during normal hours Jan. 18 through Feb. 16 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. An online artist talk will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Admission is free. For information, visit com.edu.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 (c) (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
