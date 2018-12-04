HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marcus Davis, Floyd Rowe, Teresa Scott, Phyllis Lewis, Charles Fontenot, Larry Zaleski, Fredrick Lee Averette Jr., Sandra Jacquo, JoAnn Robinson, Bobbie Ball, Robert Mitchell, Chon Pleasant, Sylvia Robinson, Don Jinkensen, Yvette N. Williams, Casey Palmer Flores, Billy Sanders, Lisa Galicia, Kate Lone and Mary Kay Griggs.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Georgette Smith Davis, Charmelle Cavness, Marti Lock, Rhonda Ragone, Steve Townley, Eddie Ites, Betty Schiel, Melissa Leavings Huerta, Tiffany Angel, Kirby Dever, Hope Martinez, Faith Martinez, Joann Carter David, Georgia Nelson, Clifton Ashworth and Rosie Kiamar Oxford.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Charles and Regina Robinson, celebrating 37 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.