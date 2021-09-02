HAPPY BIRTHDAY Karen Zompa, Cameron Bly, Andrew Callis, Michelle Jenkins, Cleveland Lane Sr., Maurice Oliver, Nicole Boxley, LaTasha Hill, Edward Cooper Jr., Angel York, Joseph Hardeman, Renard Victoria, Julia Guevara and Angela Jay Estep.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Christopher J. and Pamela C. Lewis, celebrating 21 years of marriage.
