Bulletin board

TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will have its holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Duck & Cover A Cappella Mainland Chorale will present its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, contact Cindy Medford, cmedford@com.edu or 409-933-8348.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its toy drive dance from 8 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Saturday at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Admission is $10 per person. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. Toys also can be dropped off between 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 17 at the bar. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
SATURDAY
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Ceramics made by clients also will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WAVE Gifted & Talented Magnet Program from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. All former teachers, staff and students are welcome to attend. For information, visit ccisd.net.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “O Sing, my Soul” Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
UPCOMING
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have its groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. For information, email gbz_admin@gbzmbc.org or call 409-356-3901.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will present its Christmas jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Sparky Koerner, 409-771-7683.
The Trinity Epsicopal School Choir will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. Thursday in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit gal vestontx.gov/christmas parade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Galveston Community Band and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Central High School class of 1963 will have its Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Wylbridge event center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-692-5641.
The Bryan Museum’s Holiday Delights will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The free event will feature a petting zoo, crafts, a holiday market, storybook readings, food trucks and live musical performances. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The Austin Middle School Choir will perform holiday music at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The 2021 Hitchcock Hometown Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at city hall at 7423 state Highway 6 and will end at Good Ole Days grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to participate, email hitchcockisdfoun dation@gmail.com or call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
