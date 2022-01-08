TODAY
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Academy, 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/westislell or call Geri Gillard, 409-744-4668.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays Saturday through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will present its Texas House District 23 forum at noon Thursday in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Candidates Terri Wilson, Patrick Gurski, Dr. Abel Longoria and Dr. Gina Smith will be in attendance. Lunch is $20 per person; must RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Don Nurdin, donnurdin1@hotmail.com or 281-235-2094.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Susanna Hall at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Doris Camp, 832-247-6915.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Coach Bill Krueger and his daughter, Kristy Krueger Tankersley, will discuss their book “Winning On and Off the Court.” For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. A representative from the city manager’s office and the police department will speak at the meeting. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston Republic Women will have its candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Eva Guzman, Mayes Middleton, Robin Armstrong, Bianca Garcia, Louis Gohmert and Bob Mitchell will be in attendance. Must RSVP by Tuesday by contacting Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0301.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 19; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a free mental health symposium at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis Gilbert and Lisa Falls will present “Your Mind Matters.” For information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show ID proving residency; first come, first served. One tree per household; no delivery. Only 100 seven-gallon trees will be available.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Image Awards will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Berry and the New Life Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email Maxine Guidry, theavenuel2612@gmail.com.
The St. Vincent’s House annual unity prayer service celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in its courtyard at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Space is limited to first 60 attendees; COVID protocols will be in place. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present a self-compassion seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. Registration is free. Safyah Alam will be the presenter. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryactiontoday.com.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
