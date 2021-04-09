College of the Mainland will have its “Laughs for Lunch” fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in its conference center at 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Comedienne Kristin Lindner will be the guest speaker. Must RSVP by today by contacting Jennifer Smith, jsmith107@com.edu or 409-933-8705. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/eaw.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Cynthia Wilkinson, from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be the guest speaker. The group also will be taking nominations for officers. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Butler Longhorn and Italian Heritage museums will present “American Graffiti” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Rose Garden at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. There also will be a sneak preview of the Space City Cruisers car show at 7 p.m. today. The car show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration to enter will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; entry fee is $25. For information, visit www.butlerlonghornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
SATURDAY
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted Saturday; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Clothing, home décor, and more will be available. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will have a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-789-3496.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on Stewart Beach in Galveston. Registration is $35. For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galveston humane.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its Model Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 per child. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit galvestonRRmuseum.org.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Local authors Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event for their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through April 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes, and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City is offering free virtual birding classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 19; and May 3 through May 17. To register, visit LeagueCity.com/birdingclasses. For information, call Sarah Greer Osborne, 281-554-1025.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Barbara Whelton will present “Writing Your Life Story — Your Legacy.” Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at José’s Restaurant at 1021 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber’s office at 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
UPCOMING
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by Thursday.
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattal ion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon April 21 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Richard Rennison, supervisory senior resident agent of the Texas City FBI office, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person (check) or $28 (credit card). Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net by April 16. For information, call 713-504-0304.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet April 21 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. April 21. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgal veston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival May 1 in the downtown Postoffice Street district. For information and updates, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythe sea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 and May 2; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning April 26. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a garden glass workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 4 at a location TBD. Registration is $45 per person. Checks should be mailed to Judy Anderson, 726 Beachcomber, Houston, TX 77062. For information, email Fran Card, pelican way88@att.net.
