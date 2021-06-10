HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mark Capel, Jr., Sandra Carlson Roberts, Thuy Danner, Rhonda Bouldin, Reggie Smith, Darryl Pruitt, LaKisha Burns, Jay Long, George Wilson Jr., Chad Conley and Samuel Brooks.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
