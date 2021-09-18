TODAY
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser today at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Kimberly Danasi and State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Dental Cosmetic Center-Bay Area will host Free Dentistry Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1708 N. Amburn Road, Suite A in Texas City. The office will provide free dental services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions. Attendees must make an appointment by calling 409-935-2111.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 10 a.m. today on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. For information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson with a pre-anniversary musical at 6:30 p.m. today; and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 94th church anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Dexter Henderson, of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 102nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Johnnie Simpson Jr., of Faith United Methodist church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 22nd annual Texas & Louisiana Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Texas attendees are asked to wear blue and Louisiana, red. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbc global.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free eight-week Family-to-Family Education Program from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 8 via Zoom. For information and registration, visit nami.org/research or email namigc@namigulf coast.org.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
ONGOING
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
UPCOMING
There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive; and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway Wednesday. Clinic is open to Friendswood ISD teachers, administrators, staff and students. To schedule appointment, utmb.edu/covid-19/ patients/mustang- clinic-vacc. For information, call 281-482-1267.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
Yaga’s Entertainment will have its Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Friday and Sept. 25 in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonisland shrimpfestival.com.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit league citygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygarden club@gmail.com.
