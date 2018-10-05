The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston County Health District Immunization Clinic will offer the quadrivalent influenza (flu) vaccine for residents 6 months and older from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the community room at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $34. Medicare will be accepted. For information, call 409-938-2211.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. League City candidates for city council and mayor will be introduced and will speak. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legion Riders will host a fried fish dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. There also will be a dart tournament at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will sponsor a benefit dinner for Big Brothers Big Sisters at 6:30 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Steak and chicken fajita dinners will be $12. Entertainment also will be provided. For information, call 409-762-1212.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Urban Small Backyard Garden from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The East End Garden Tour will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine). Tickets are $15 per person and are available at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston or at The Cottage at 1501 Postoffice St., the day of. For information, call Marsha Canright at 409-771-2022.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Herbs for the Gulf Coast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The rescheduled Back the Bayous family-friendly interactive nature walk event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Armand Bayou Nature Center at 8500 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. To RSVP, visit www.bayoucitywater keeper.org or call 281-501-8493.
Author LaVern Jones Lemons will be signing copies of her book “Re-discovering a Blue’s Legend’s Life: The Untold Story of Louis Blues Boy Jones” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the African-American Museum at 3427 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 979-388-4799.
There will be a benefit for the Brown family from 5 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Sandpiper RV Resort at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Food will be provided by the Lighthouse Charity Team. For information, call Janese Maricelli at 409-502-8221.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
A “Hello Fall” Dance, sponsored by Let’s Dance, will be from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a community event featuring The Chevy Sevier Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9036.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday till 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMS will have an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friendswoodvfd.com or call 281-996-3360.
