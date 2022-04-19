City meetings Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.Wednesday5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Thursday6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.April 265:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.April 285 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'We want justice' family of nurse slain in La Marque shooting saysGalveston Bagel Company plans island restaurant; Tight Ends meets its end in League CityOne dead, two injured in Texas City shootingGalveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper questionTexas City police see connections between two recent shootingsGalveston woman dies in La Marque shootingStrong winds down power lines across GalvestonPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionViolent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answersMan found shot in car on state Highway 3 in Texas City CollectionsTexas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterTexas City holds EggstravaganzaGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestThe Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27) Guest commentary: Women's rights at the lowest low in decades (26)
