HAPPY BIRTHDAY Herman Thompson, Quashawn Thompson, Zina Jane Dispensa, Rahshann Garner, Rhonda Brooks, Lorraine Garcia, Malika Easley, Alyssa Hammond, Lucinda Crawford, Brenda Henderson, Clarence Dalton, Audrey Jones, Johnnie Moses, Justin Murray, Kayla Brumley, Bruce Williams, John Florence, Derrick Shawn Lewis and Trevor Young.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Chase Kunkel.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Brian and Brenda Bock, celebrating 30 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.