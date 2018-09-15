The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will conclude today at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
The Galveston Art League will offer a painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Doug Hiser will present “Acrylic Bird Paintings.” Registration is $60. For what items are needed and to RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Fall Bulbs” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its “Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Salt Grass Potters will have its annual sale and exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dickinson Railroad Museum at 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-4367.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
Texas Surf Co. and the Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will present “Kissed by God” at 7:30 p.m. today at Galveston Island Brewing Co. at 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is $10 per person. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call Jeff Seinsheimer at 409-771-9522.
El Lago and Jon Conner, of Filmatic, will present the video premiere of “Tell Me How It Ends” at 8:30 p.m. today at The Scottish Rite Cathedral at 2128 Church St. in Galveston. An alleyway party at the National Hotel Artist Lofts will be afterward. For information, call Lauren Eddy at 409-692-6929.
