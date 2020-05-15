HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tanya Applin-Norwood, Doug Ventors, Danielle Parson, Kesha Webb, Jarrod Blakely, Cheryl Rutledge, Bobbie Whitaker, Kenoisha Rowland, Bridgette Netherly, Cynthia Wilson, Hortynse Newsome, Josey Rolland, Merian Fuqua-Stinson, J.B. Degrassa Sr., Rusty Legg and Lisa Leal Torres.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Bonnie Allred, Nick Medina, Kelly Padilla, Janna Vincent and Theresa Rivas.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Clarence and Jeannine Scott, celebrating 16 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Ralph and Rosemary Elizondo, celebrating 48 years; and Fernando and Dolly Garza, celebrating 24 years of marriage.
