HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tanya Applin-Norwood, Doug Ventors, Danielle Parson, Kesha Webb, Jarrod Blakely, Cheryl Rutledge, Bobbie Whitaker, Kenoisha Rowland, Bridgette Netherly, Cynthia Wilson, Hortynse Newsome, Josey Rolland, Merian Fuqua-Stinson, J.B. Degrassa Sr., Rusty Legg and Lisa Leal Torres.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Bonnie Allred, Nick Medina, Kelly Padilla, Janna Vincent and Theresa Rivas.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Clarence and Jeannine Scott, celebrating 16 years of marriage.

HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Ralph and Rosemary Elizondo, celebrating 48 years; and Fernando and Dolly Garza, celebrating 24 years of marriage.

Send birthday or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

