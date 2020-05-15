Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.