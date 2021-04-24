HAPPY BIRTHDAY Fene Anderson, Greg Boody, Destini Phillips, Nelly Davila, Rene Bush, Natalie Hoskins, Kevin Salter, Sean Brocks, Jerome and L’John Ruben, Vincent Morreal, Jay Torres and Patrick Martorell.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Peter J. Massaro, Carlos Peña, Ronisha Maye, Ronnie Hudnall, Eric Kingston, Quincy Ward and Tracy Jones Benjamin.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James B. and Helen R. Smith, celebrating 68 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kristofer Carpenter, Charles Cannon, Ida Lewis, Yvette Barrientes, SherKeitha La’Nay and SherKeith La’Tra Straughter and Lori Martorell Fickessen.
