HAPPY BIRTHDAY Janice Bennett Fassetta, Rene O. Brown, Dan Bankston, Cornell Albert Green Jr., Patricia Toliver, Cheryl King Green, Matthew Montemayor, Todd Williams, Leon Pete, Gordon Blocker, William Wilkins Sr., Clarice Aldridge, Rodney Jones, Yvonne Gerard, Rosaline Brown Leigh, Carolyn Lewis-Freeman, Cheryl Hutton-Deyon, Stephanie Taylor-Thomas and William Billy Christian.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Question of the Week: Do you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott that no large-scale shutdowns are necessary despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state?
- Long-vacant Texas City hotel gets major makeover, Fertitta defends support of Trump, MOD Pizza on pre-heat
- Dickinson administrator booked into jail on injury to a child charges
- League City mayor moved into intensive care with COVID
- Man imprisoned in infamous Texas City kidnapping dies
- Brazilian Navy training ship makes stop in Galveston
- Quiroga accuses critic of racism; critic says she was just quoting Quiroga
- Perennial code enforcement debate part of Galveston council races
- Guest editorial: The Wall Street Journal on Trump claims about Dominion Voting machines
- Police investigate arrest of man sent to hospital
Collections
- In Focus: Friendswood vs Ball High School Football
- In Focus: Texans 27, Patriots 20
- In Focus: Houston 56, South Florida 21
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Dickinson High School Football
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School Football
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School Football
- In focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee Football
Commented
- Election fraud letter used some fuzzy logic (98)
- Guest editorial: The Wall Street Journal on Trump claims about Dominion Voting machines (92)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)
- Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (70)
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)
- Die-hard Trump supporters are undermining the country (52)
- Despite macho bluster, Trump is a spoiled rich boy (49)
- Politicians should put Americans first, help them (48)
- Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes (47)
- President Trump's leadership has been overwhelming (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.