The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Author Diane Twilley will be signing copies of her book “Arson Can Be Murder” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Vacation on Canvas Gallery, 2204 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email jtwilley@suddenlink.net.
SUNDAY
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation will have its inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Sunday at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hometownherogala. Donations can be made via PayPal at carolyntaylorleefoundation@gmail.com. For information, call 409-655-7533.
MONDAY
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 27th annual Festival of Trees: Virtual Gala Monday through Friday at https://icmtx.ejoinme.org/fot. Registration is free and includes a chance for a raffle drawing. For information, call 281-332-3881.
WEDNESDAY
Galveston College will present its viral lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment “Bridging Two Worlds” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Joe Aragon, of the Acoma Pueblo Nation, will be the presenter. To access the event, use meeting ID: 869-3004-1468 with password: Galveston. For information, email lbytautas@gc.edu.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its mid-week advent services at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will have its 17th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit... of Devereux fundraising event Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Harbour Blvd. in League City. Roy Green will be presented with the 2020 “Emy” Award. For tickets, sponsorship and information, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Nonperishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Attendees must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a Galveston Blue Santa fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group will be selling a Mexican dinner plate for $10 each. To preorder your meal or make a donation, call Rachel Sanderson, 202-699-1050 or Julie Molis, 409-392-3105.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 6 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
The 55th annual Lunar Rendezvous Festival dining night event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Marais, 2015 FM 517 E., in Dickinson. Cocktail attire is suggested. Social distancing protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
ONGOING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
Galveston College will have early registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at gc.edu through Jan. 19. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an advisor, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
