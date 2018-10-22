Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Call Ken Johnson, 409-739-1880.
The Dickinson-Bay Area Unit of the NAACP will meet at 7 p.m. today at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For information, call 713-320-2899.
