The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Author George Douglas Lee will be signing copies of his children’s books from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will have a special called meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at its main offices at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its Citrus Seminar and Tasting event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The city of La Marque will have its Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, the lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at Walter Feigle Park at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. To enter parade and get route information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its 20th annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center at 600 59th St. in Galveston. For information, call Christina Garza at 409-770-5460.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her books from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.susanpbaker.com.
The Son’s of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Dinners are $15 in advance or $17 the day of. There also will be a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive Fundraiser from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at the 921 Lounge at 921 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Live music will be performed by Orion The Band. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For information, call Russell Gary at 409-739-4361, or Thelma Bowie at 409-939-4557.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio Plus at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityrotary.com.
The Catholic Daughters will have its annual holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Myra Goodman at mgood man1947@gmail.com or 409-766-0006.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Polymer Clay Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For ages 14 and older. No experience is necessary. Space is limited. Registration is $75 (all materials provided). For information, call 409-763-2403.
There will be a benefit fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston. Attendees can take a family picture with Santa Paws for $10 each. The society’s annual firefighters calendar also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-763-4713.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Jim LaBove will be signing copies of his book “Cotton’s Seafood: A Cajun Autobiographical Cookbook” from noon to 2 p.m.; and Col. Kelly Crooks will be signing copies of his book “Warships at Seawolf Park” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Garden Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Junior League of Galveston County will have its 67th annual “Fly Me to the Moon” Holiday Charity Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets and sponsorships are available at jlgcfly metothemoon.com.
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Saturday. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
Pushing Us and Sharing Hope, P.U.S.H., will have its inaugural Legacy Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Registration will begin at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up or see route, visit www.push-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.