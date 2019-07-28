The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Ricky Bobby will provide the music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Back 2 School registration daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Monday through Aug. 9 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (must present birth certificate and most recent report card at registration). After-school program starts Aug. 26. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s annual summer social will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Topgallant (upstairs in the League Building) at 2301 Strand St. in Galveston. Members and interested parties are invited. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org.
The Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future is accepting nominations for its 2019 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2019 La Marque Legacy Hall, which will take place Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominations close Wednesday. Graduates must be from Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. To nominate an alumni, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition. For information, email chall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Book Bus will be available at various times and locations across Galveston Island through Thursday. For a complete itinerary and information, visit www.GISD.org/BOOKBUS.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color salons will be raising money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31. The celebration will include music, refreshments and door prizes. To book your services, call 409-740-3722 or 281-957-9167.
WE R.O.C.K. will have its annual Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road, in Dickinson. Free school supplies and book packs will be available while supplies last. There also will be live music, food, contests and games. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
There will be a Zumbathon/POUND fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fitness On The Go, 4116 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome group. Tickets are $10 per person by Thursday; will be $15 afterward. To purchase tickets, email Laura Tacquard, Laura.Tacquard@AmericanNational.com.
