Today

5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.

5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.

6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.

Monday

9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.

Nov. 30

6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.

Dec. 1

4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.

7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.

Dec. 6

4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.

6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.

7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.

7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

Dec. 7

9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.

3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription