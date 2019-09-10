HAPPY BIRTHDAY Rosalyn Jackson, Mandy Parker, Vince England, Moses Butler, Clarence Turner, Lacreasha Mealey, Kimble Anders, Samitha Hess Edwards, Audrey Salinas, Katina Gordon, Lawrence Murray, Marc Bowers, Isla Wakao, James Robinson, Larry Champion, Linda Layer, Karen Exley, Bernard Jones and Ariel Conoly.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James and Linda Clark, celebrating 36 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.