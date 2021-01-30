HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tri’Nard Casimere, Harold Eaton, Dominic Lee Baines, Norman Reese, Beau James Rawlins, Chase Henderson, Monique Boyd, Unita Johnson, La Kesha Golliday, Marsha Johnson and Barbara Gordon.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Ezekiel Muse III.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James Sr. and Brenda Ross, celebrating 37 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Frank Monsibais, Danny Thompson, Bess Milligan, Dolores Lyons, Irenaeus Jordan, James Wesson, Brandon Arceneaux, Angela Ashford, Ricky Willis, Angela Brown, Hope Caraway, Jalisha Montgomery, Chris Hardeman, Johnny Smecca, Nancy Allen and Michael Wayne Canada Sr.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kelsie and Carlie Plain, L. C. Gillins, Martha Burditt, Jim Gaffney, Susan Harper, Kohner Carson, Calvin Kirby, Ron Wooten, Philip Keiser, Cassius Mayes, Torri Reed, Kevin Baugh, Yolanda Barker, Giovanna Turner, Roderick Russell and Sonya Moses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.