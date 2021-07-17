TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its eighth annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition at 8 a.m. today on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $20 per pet in advance or $25 per pet on the day of. To sign up, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com. For information, call 409-740-1919.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. today at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. Take your own Pokemon cards. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Choose to Dream mentorship program will have its Lemonade Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Lemonade will be available for $2, and snacks also will be sold for $1 each. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraising event will be today at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Bull riding will begin at noon and 6 p.m.; and a concert featuring Michael Farrell and Casey Chesnutt will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12, and ages 4 and younger are free. For information and tickets, visit Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, or email pbvfd.bullsonbolivar@yahoo.com.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston will honor its volunteer patrollers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. The public is invited to participate and learn about the program. For information, call Theresa Morris, 409-502-5269.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Take a Meditation Vacation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. today at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. today; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker Sunday. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Rev. Troy Davis at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by July 31.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbc global.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Coast Four Square Church at 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
Texas City Independent School District will hold an online technology information session for parents featuring internet safety from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting link will be available at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy will accept applications for admission for 2021-2022 through Wednesday. For information, contact Crystal Robinson, crobinson@gc.edu or 409-944-1331, Bart Stephenson, bstephenson@gc.edu or 409-944-1263, or visit https://gc.edu/criminal-justice-law- enforcement.
Nia Cultural Center will have its National Day of Social Action event, #NoKidsInPrison, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the pavilion at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call Lorielle Barnes, site coordinator, 409-256-4901.
