Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in Ballroom A of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by Thursday.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattalion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon April 21 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Richard Rennison, supervisory senior resident agent of the Texas City FBI office, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person (check) or $28 (credit card). Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net by Friday. For information, call 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. To join, enter meeting ID: 872-9779-2766 with passcode: 367461. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary will have its membership drive beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The group also will have crawfish and desserts available for sale. Any woman wanting to know more about the group is invited. For information, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org, or contact Kathleen Durham, grannykatkat@gmail.com or 409-599-9370.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in its human resources office at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 281-334-8902.
UPCOMING
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet April 21 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. April 21. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. April 23 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.