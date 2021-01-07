The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Sheriff Henry Trochesset will be the speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 16; and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page. Early registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Lance Land will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
ONGOING
Galveston College will have early registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at gc.edu through Jan. 19. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an adviser, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its connection recovery support group for individuals and its family support group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 19. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Jan. 20 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Meet and greet begins at 11:15 a.m. Richard D. Hayes II will be the speaker. Must RSVP by Jan. 15. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a grab-n-go lunch and clothing giveaway from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Jan. 16 at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Jan. 21. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Bay Area Christian School will have its K-12 preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.