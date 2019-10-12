Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S., in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park, state Highway 6 and Jack Brooks Road, in Hitchcock. An informational presentation and plants for sale will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Island Book Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Author Dave Ward, long-time news anchor for ABC-13, will be the special guest. For tickets, visit Galveston.BookFestival.Network. For information, call Joe Willis, 432-664-1175.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The city of League City will have its inaugural EcoFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. Admission is free. Two-hundred free trees also will be given away on a first come first serve basis. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com or call 281-554-1025.
Space Center Rotary Club will have its 46th annual Shrimporee from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. Admission is free. Shrimp and barbecue plates will be available for purchase. For food tickets and information, email Raymond Moore, space centerrotary@gmail.com.
The 37th annual Galveston Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.galvestongreekfestival.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The 1867 Settlement will have its ninth annual community western celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Bell Drive strip in Texas City. In the case of rain, festivities will move to Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The Bell House Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-935-5219 or 409-939-1222.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The 2019 Elks Stampede Denim & Diamonds Gala Seafood Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Serving will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 409-762-1212.
Music Nite on The Strand will conclude from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Rock group, 30i, will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.