Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.