Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Boys & Girls Club will have drive-through registration from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6 to 17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.face book.com/galvestonrotary.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will sell a grilled pork chop dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. Curbside pickup only. To call in your order or get more information, call 409-392-3105.
Local historian and author, Kimber Fountain, will be the guest speaker of The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park with Mister McKinney virtual event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Fountain will talk about the 120th anniversary of the Great Storm on 1900 and her book “Galveston Seawall Chronicles.” The meeting can be seen on Facebook Live and Instagram Live, @TheHeritageSociety or @MisterMcKinneys HistoricHouston.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 10 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Old Central Cultural Center will sell dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. State Sen. Larry Taylor will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
SATURDAY
Moody Mansion, Rosenberg Library, Galveston Children’s Museum, and the International Oleander Society will host a multi-sponsor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Entertainment and refreshments also will be provided. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit galves toncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxed foundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmers market.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.