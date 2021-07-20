TODAY
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host an Italian community luncheon after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Must RSVP by today by calling 409-762-4884. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-1408.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. today at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at Gulf Coast Four Square Church at 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Texas City Independent School District will hold an online technology information session for parents featuring internet safety from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. The meeting link will be available at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy will accept applications for admission for 2021-2022 through Wednesday. For information, contact Crystal Robinson, crobinson@gc.edu or 409-944-1331, Bart Stephenson, bstephenson@gc.edu or 409-944-1263, or visit https://gc.edu/criminal-justice-law- enforcement.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Dr. Chenda Moore will be the speaker. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org.
Nia Cultural Center will have its National Day of Social Action event, #NoKidsInPrison, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the pavilion at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call Lorielle Barnes, site coordinator, 409-256-4901.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will be accepting video auditions for all roles for its 19th season opener “Spamalot” through midnight Wednesday. Send audition videos to Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com, and include headshot and resume. For information, visit www.islandetc.org.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Office of Emergency Management will present its severe weather open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For i nformation, visit friendswood.com/prepare or call 281-996-3335.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chicken spaghetti and barbecue sausage link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or Sheronda Lartigue, 832-349-1741.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Jackie Auer will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will celebrate Jane Long’s birthday at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fort Travis Seaside Park on state Highway 87 in Port Bolivar. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit bolivarpeninsulatexas.com.
The Craving for a Change Foundation will have its “Let’s Get it Right” fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. The fair is for youth and adults and will include information on career aptitude tests, universities/colleges, resume help, entrepreneurship assistance and more. Lunch is included. For information, contact Kenshara Cravens, kenshara.cravens@cravingforachange.com or 832-735-0077, or DeAndré Knoxson, dknoxson@cravingforachange.com or 409-526-6585.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 30 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on oil painting techniques and color theory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. David Wheeler will lead presentation. Registration is $55. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, call 281-451-5814 or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
