TODAY
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chicken spaghetti and barbecue sausage link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or Sheronda Lartigue, 832-349-1741.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a dinner and karaoke at 6 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Burgers and fries will be $8. Proceeds benefit disabled children. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Jackie Auer will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will celebrate Jane Long’s birthday at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fort Travis Seaside Park on state Highway 87 in Port Bolivar. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit bolivarpeninsu latexas.com.
The Craving for a Change Foundation will have its “Let’s Get it Right” fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. The fair is for youth and adults and will include information on career aptitude tests, universities/colleges, resume help, entrepreneurship assistance and more. Lunch is included. For information, contact Kenshara Cravens, kenshara.cravens@cravingforachange.com or 832-735-0077, or DeAndré Knoxson, dknoxson@cravingforachange.com or 409-526-6585.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by July 31.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 30 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth-grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on oil painting techniques and color theory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. David Wheeler will lead presentation. Registration is $55. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, call 281-451-5814 or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will host a virtual presentation on self-care planning at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Denysse Guzman, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 823-2162-2903 and passcode: Whitecaps.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. July 30 via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin, Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 30 at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 31 at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. July 31 at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galveston history.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The district also will be accepting donations daily through Aug. 9. To arrange pickup/drop-off, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries, and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Aug. 11. For information, call 409-766-5743.
Tanger Outlets Houston will have a Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free event will feature an array of fun-filled activities including live music, games, giveaways, and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.