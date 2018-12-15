Santa Claus will make his annual visit on a Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. fire truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in residential areas of the city (except gated communities and short cul-de-sacs). Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kennth Camp Fire Station No. 1 at 1610 Whitaker Drive. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. The group will have its Christmas gathering with breakfast. Call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston Art League will present an apron workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; all materials provided ($7 for a second apron). To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day event with local youth, Andrew Farrant, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery at 3001 57th St. in Galveston. The public is invited to attend. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The La Marque Cemetery Board will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1709 S. Oak St. in La Marque. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 10:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-9255.
Fairview Cemetery will participate in the 2018 National Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 713-373-7292 or 281-581-2453. Visit www.Wreaths AcrossAmerica.org.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her book “Murder and Madness: A Mavis Davis Mystery, No. 3” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will be hosting over 20 live bands Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 2 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $18. For information, call 409-795-4352 or 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 8 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
