HAPPY BIRTHDAY Aaliyah Lemons, Orlando Smith, Jenell Cook, Lois Woodworth, Ted Turner Jr., Shawna May-Archie, Vanessa Wortham, Leland Brown II, Etta Marie Jacquo, LeOchia Bonilla, Monica Williams, Remy Landor, Charles Walter Anderson and Fannie Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jerry and Jorita Drones, celebrating 48 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.